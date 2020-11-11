Leveraging More Than a Century of Laundry Experience, Whirlpool Corporation Releases Swash™ Laundry Detergent

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company1, is launching a liquid laundry detergent: Swash™, The Smart Way to Wash. Since 1911, no one knows laundry better than Whirlpool, and the launch of Swash marks the company's entry into the liquid laundry detergent category.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we've found that many people wash clothes with the idea that more detergent means cleaner laundry, when in fact using more detergent than you need can leave residue on clothing as well as build-up in your washer over time," says Danielle Antonelli, Senior Brand Manager for Swash. "We saw a real need to provide consumers with a product that makes it easy to get the right amount of detergent for every load while also helping boost your washer's ability to fight stains."

Swash believes in the art and science of cleaning. Thanks to the Precision Pour Cap, Swash dispenses the detergent for you, so you only pour what you need, while the ultra-concentrated formula gets 4x more loads with the same amount of detergent.2 The pre-measured dose not only cleans your clothes, it limits residue and other build-up in your washer.



"Swash helps you achieve an exceptional clean every time," says Antonelli. "With a pre-measured dose of detergent you don't just clean, you care for your clothes. It's a new way of washing based on a revolutionary idea to use what you need."

With more than 100 years of laundry experience, Swash™ laundry detergent (SWHLDLFL2, SWHLDLFF2, SWHLDLFS3) allows consumers to clean and care for their clothes.

Precision Pour Cap : No more guessing. The Precision Pour Cap dispenses the amount of detergent needed for regular size loads in just one squeeze. No more, no less.

: No more guessing. The Precision Pour Cap dispenses the amount of detergent needed for regular size loads in just one squeeze. No more, no less. Ultra-Concentrated: This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 83 regular loads. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent. It can be used in all machines.

This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 83 regular loads. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent. It can be used in all machines. Helps Fight Stains : Specially designed to help boost your washer's ability to fight stains.

: Specially designed to help boost your washer's ability to fight stains. Scents : With three fragrance options, including unscented, your clothes will smell fresh and clean. Pure Linen: Refresh your clothes with a classic, clean scent you love to put on. Free & Clear: No perfumes, fragrances or dyes for a simple solution. Simply Sunrise 3 : Energizes your day and helps you get out on the right foot.



: With three fragrance options, including unscented, your clothes will smell fresh and clean.

The newly introduced Swash™ laundry detergent is now available exclusively on Amazon, starting at $15.99 MSRP4 . To learn more about The Smart Way to Wash, visit Swash Official on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube, or www.swash.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com. World's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company claim is based on publicly reported annual product sales, parts, and support revenues for 2019.

1 Based on publicly reported annual product sales, parts and support revenues for 2019.

2 Versus a traditional 2x detergent.

3 Launching in December 2020.

4 MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Dealer alone determines actual advertised and retail prices.

