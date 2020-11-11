Sims Limited releases sustainability goals and outlines how its purpose drives economic, environmental and social value

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metals and electronics recycling and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, announced its multi-year sustainability goals. With the release of new sustainability goals, Sims Limited CEO and Managing Director Alistair Field shares how the company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve the planet, is creating long-term value for its stakeholders and propelling the company's next wave of growth.

In an interview published on the Sims Limited website, Field outlines how the company's focus on sustainability has been essential to shaping Sims Limited's strategic growth plan.

"Our business model is built on the premise that purpose and profit go hand-in-hand. They are not an either/or proposition," Field said. "Guided by our purpose, we are entering into new adjacencies and creating new business opportunities that enable the circular economy by helping to keep resources in use at their highest possible value for as long as possible."

With the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, Sims Limited is also releasing its fiscal year 2025 sustainability pillars and goals. Each of its sustainability pillars are intentionally aligned to one of three United Nations Sustainability Goals: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Climate Action and Responsible Consumption and Production.

"We identified three pillars – Operate Responsibly, Close the Loop, and Partner for Change -- after conducting a thorough materiality assessment with our stakeholders in FY19. We also are rolling out goals and performance indicators under each pillar, so that we can measure and track our progress," Field said. "Connecting our strategies with the global priorities of the SDGs provides us with the ability to make a larger positive impact through our business actions."

Sims Limited, along with its business divisions, is an enabler of the circular economy by diverting valuable resources from landfill and making these resources available for future use.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our nearly 4,000 employees operate from almost 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-releases-sustainability-goals-and-outlines-how-its-purpose-drives-economic-environmental-and-social-value-301170534.html

SOURCE Sims Limited