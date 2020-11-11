Culinary Worlds of Snacks and Sushi Collide: Leading Innovator Hissho Sushi joins forces with Frito-Lay to unveil first-ever CheetosÂ® Flamin' HotÂ® Sushi Roll

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, industry leader Hissho Sushi is joining forces with the maker of Americas's favorite snack foods, Frito-Lay, to unveil a new, never-tasted-before sushi roll – the Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Roll.

Hissho Sushi and Frito-Lay, both known for delivering exciting flavors and elevating experiences, are pushing the fiery limits by bringing the eight-piece Flamin' Hot® Roll to more than 700 locations across the country, including in the deli sections at local grocery stores, college campuses, hospitals and airports.

Customers will experience the rush of heat in every bite as Hissho's specially-trained sushi chefs craft the roll with a triple threat of Spicy Krab, crushed Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® snacks and a drizzle of hot mayo and oil. Paired with these fiery ingredients is a cooling trio of flavors – avocado, cream cheese and cucumber.

"It's an honor for Hissho Sushi to partner with iconic brands like Frito-Lay and Cheetos to take our consumers' sushi experience to the next level," said Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi. "We also know that our retail partners' customers demand new and authentic innovation – from moms on the go bringing home dinner to their family or the typical college student yearning for a new food adventure. The Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Roll absolutely delivers on those desires."

With growing opportunities surrounding prepared foods, and increased competition to offer more inventive and convenient grab and go options, Hissho and Frito-Lay's innovative chefs came together to build a creation that thinks outside the roll! The flavor-packed Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Sushi Roll takes an iconic American snack and pairs it with Japanese tradition.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to work with Hissho Sushi, and bring our fans a unique spin on the flavors they love and want," said Chas Cahn, Sr. Marketing Director of Frito Lay Foodservice Innovation. "Hissho's premium, hand-crafted sushi coupled with our Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® snacks will truly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring the fire to sushi and Cheetos® lovers like never before."

ABOUT HISSHO SUSHI

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte NC, is the second-largest sushi franchise in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 1,100 locations in 42 states. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good.

ABOUT CHEETOS

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

