Kindred Biosciences to Participate in Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference and A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17 and participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium on November 19.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference



Date: November 17, 2020



Presentation time: 2:40–3:10p.m. ET



Webcast URL: Click here



A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium



Date: November 19, 2020

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences



Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

Contact

Katja Buhrer

[email protected]

(917) 969-3438





