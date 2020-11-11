Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires AWIS Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of San Diego-based AWIS Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, AWIS is a wholesale insurance broker offering a broad range of commercial coverages as well as high-net-worth personal lines, primarily through California-based insurance agencies. The AWIS team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Adam Mazan, head of the Pacific West Region for Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), Gallagher's U.S. wholesale brokerage operation.

"With strong client relationships throughout California, AWIS expands RPS's production talent, establishes its presence in the important San Diego market and deepens its workers compensation expertise," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "We are very pleased to welcome the AWIS team to our growing organization."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

