Telit OneEdge Enables Pelephone's 4G LTE Cat-M Cell Tower Monitoring

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Pelephone, a leading mobile network operator in Israel, is utilizing the Telit ME910 module family and Telit OneEdge to manage, monitor and collect data from cell tower sites. Pelephone is able to remotely monitor electricity meters at each location and sends usage data to their system to ensure accurate billing. The deployment highlights how mobile operators and IoT service providers worldwide continue to rely on Telit for modules and services that take advantage of the latest technologies, including LTE Cat-M. For more information, visit www.telit.com/oneedge.

Pelephone, with a local Telit hardware partner, GateTel, moved to the ME910 module with OneEdge for enhanced device management features, enabling a wider range of monitoring and management of Pelephone's nationwide LTE Cat-M network towers. Pelephone recognizes the superior security features and capabilities of the connection between their back-office systems and Telit OneEdge, enabling a secure end-to-end cellular connection.

The ME910 enables enterprises to take advantage of the latest low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies such as LTE Cat M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). The module also supports features such as Power Saving Mode and extended Discontinuous Reception, making it ideal for indoor, underground and battery-powered IoT applications, such as smart metering and remote sensors. The ME910 is part of Telit's flagship xE910 industrial-grade module family, featuring a common form factor, electrical interfaces and programming interfaces. This heritage gives developers a smooth migration path to 4G for their xE910-based legacy products that use 2G and 3G Telit modems.

The OneEdge software embedded in Telit modules, such as the ME910, eliminates the cost, complexity and lead time of connecting IoT devices to back-office systems, providing modem-to-cloud, high-end advanced security – thereby solving long-standing challenges related to IoT integration, security, scalability, management and costs.

"We were looking for a solution for reading and monitoring the electricity metering on our cell sites, in order to detect anomalies in electricity usage, that can suggest problems in air condition and electricity theft, and in this way reduce the annual electricity expenses," said Yaniv Shabat, Head of IoT, Pelephone. "We are very pleased with the solution provided. The integration between Telit and Pelephone went smoothly, it leveraged our offering and increased our IoT services and market share."

"Smart metering is one of the most demanding IoT applications, with unique requirements for connectivity, reliability, battery life and module longevity," said Martin Krona, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales, Telit. "The Telit ME910 and OneEdge enable Pelephone to exceed those requirements and to take advantage of LTE Cat-M's advanced capabilities. We're honored that Pelephone has extended its relationship with Telit."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

