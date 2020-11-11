PURA Confirms 72 Acre Hemp Processing Plant To Be Built In Texas - PAOG and ALKM Partner In Project

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC-PINK: PURA) today confirmed the company has acquired a 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas as the foundation of an innovative, hemp processing plant. PURA is building partnerships to participate in the project to include a pharmaceutical and neurocritical extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) and a co-packing partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM). Yesterday, PURA published a multimedia presentation on the new initiative in Texas:

PURA Targets Hemp Consumer Advocates To Capture $26 Billion Market

