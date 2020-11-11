  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PURA Confirms 72 Acre Hemp Processing Plant To Be Built In Texas - PAOG and ALKM Partner In Project

November 11, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PURA -7.27% OTCPK:PURA -7.27%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC-PINK: PURA) today confirmed the company has acquired a 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas as the foundation of an innovative, hemp processing plant. PURA is building partnerships to participate in the project to include a pharmaceutical and neurocritical extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) and a co-packing partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM). Yesterday, PURA published a multimedia presentation on the new initiative in Texas:

PURA Targets Hemp Consumer Advocates To Capture $26 Billion Market

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-confirms-72-acre-hemp-processing-plant-to-be-built-in-texas--paog-and-alkm-partner-in-project-301171048.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.


