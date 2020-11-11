Vireo Health to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 25, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused multi-state cannabis company with active operations in exclusively medical-only markets and licenses in seven states and the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Interested parties may register to attend the conference call via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8084816. Upon registration, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID for Vireo's conference ID number 8084816. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's website at https://investors.vireohealth.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A webcast replay will be made available for one year on Vireo's website.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 300 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in eight markets. The Company is operational in seven of those eight markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

