Aloe Care Taps Healthcare And Insurtech Expert Paul Rooney To Expand Partnerships With Medicare And Other Insurance Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health has tapped seasoned Healthcare insurance expert Paul Rooney as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Rooney is charged with driving strategic partnerships for the company, most notably with Medicare plans. Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers. The comprehensive offering addresses the critical voids in supporting independent older adults: safety, communication, and care collaboration.

Rooney joins Aloe Care with decades of experience in healthcare and insurtech. He previously served as the Vice President of Carrier Relations at eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH). At eHealth, Rooney enabled essential, consumer health coverage for millions of Americans across more than 180 top insurers.

"Paul has navigated the complexities of the Medicare landscape for a number of years, developing an expertise that will be invaluable to Aloe Care," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "In our mission to help as many elders and caregivers as possible, connecting them to insurance partners is paramount. We're thrilled beyond measure to have Paul leading the charge."

Rooney added, "Aloe Care provides a long-overdue, comprehensive, modern-day solution that is ideally suited to this moment. It will keep millions of people safer and more connected - I can't think of a more needed service for independent older adults in America. And for insurers, Aloe Care's ability to improve health outcomes while reducing unnecessary costs and increasing customer satisfaction makes it an ideal benefit inclusion."

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, more than 62 million Americans were enrolled in Medicare, Medicare Advantage or other health plans in January 20201 . The number of Americans eligible for Medicare is expected to grow tremendously in the next few years, as the 2017 U.S. Census Report projected more than 73 million people will be 65 or older in 20302 .



As Aloe Care continues to implement the technology solution for elders, they've named several key board members, including industry veteran Bob Hurley.

Aloe Care offers a comprehensive, proactive approach to remote caregiving and communication. Acclaimed by PC Magazine , Today's Caregiver, and MD Tech Review, among others, Aloe Care Essentials includes:

The Aloe Care Smart Hub with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature, and air quality sensors;

Contactless installation to align with COVID-19 safety protocols, requiring no technical know-how other than plugging the device into a wall socket;

4G LTE connection (WiFi optional);

A secure Family and professional caregiver App to improve communication and care collaboration; includes the ability to make wellness check-in calls into the Smart Hub;

A wearable Care Button for added, at-home confidence; and,

A Professional Dashboard for caregivers managing multiple care recipients.

Aloe Care also offers a Total Care home set-up that adds automatic, wearable-free fall detection and additional environmental and motion sensors to the service.

For more, visit www.aloecare.com

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH: Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

SOURCE Aloe Care Health