Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and TECO Peoples Gas Announce Completion of Callahan Pipeline in Northeast Florida

DOVER, Del., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its Florida subsidiary, Peninsula Pipeline Company, Inc., in collaboration with SeaCoast Gas Transmission, an affiliate of Tampa-based TECO Peoples Gas, have completed the Callahan Intrastate Pipeline, bringing additional natural gas capacity to Nassau and Duval Counties. The new supply source will enable both Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC) and Peoples Gas to expand natural gas distribution service in this growing area of Florida. FPUC and Peoples Gas previously worked together in 2012 to introduce natural gas service to Nassau County.

"The completion of this joint pipeline project with Peoples Gas is critical to providing safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to residents and businesses in northeast Florida," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "This partnership provides an environmentally friendly, practical and cost-effective energy solution to underserved communities in northeast Florida while providing the additional capacity needed to support future growth in the region."

"Our work with Chesapeake Utilities is a wonderful example of how we are fulfilling our commitment to providing more Floridians with access to clean and affordable natural gas," said T.J. Szelistowski, President of Peoples Gas. "This pipeline will support economic recovery and new development throughout northeast Florida, allowing homes and businesses to have more energy choices."

The Callahan Intrastate Pipeline facilities include a 26.5-mile-long joint natural gas pipeline, which initiates from a gate station that was recently commissioned on the Southern Natural Gas Cypress Interstate Pipeline near Crawford Road in Callahan, Florida to Radio Avenue and Highway 17 in Yulee, Florida. Peninsula Pipeline constructed, partially owns and will fully maintain the pipeline.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

About Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPUC distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to more than 110,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Peoples Gas

Peoples Gas System, Florida's largest natural gas distribution utility, serves more than 400,000 customers across the state. Peoples Gas is owned by Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

About SeaCoast Gas Transmission

SeaCoast Gas Transmission, LLC, an affiliate of Peoples Gas System owned by Emera Inc., designs, constructs and operates intrastate natural gas pipelines in Florida.

