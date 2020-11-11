  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Microsoft names Christopher Young to lead business development

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:MSFT

PR Newswire

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 11, 2020

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday named Christopher Young as executive vice president of business development. Young will report directly to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

A respected voice in technology and cybersecurity, Young most recently served as chief executive officer of McAfee, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world. In 2017, Young led the initiative to spin McAfee out of Intel as a standalone company and has since spearheaded McAfee's mission to protect systems and data of customers around the globe. Previously, Young held senior leadership positions at Cisco, VMware, RSA and AOL.

"I've known Chris for many years and have admired his accomplishments as a leader. His experience and skills are an invaluable addition to our company and the senior leadership team," Nadella said. "We know that for our customers and partners, the next decade of economic growth will be defined by the digital investments made today. With Chris' leadership, the Business Development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities."

Young will be responsible for developing Microsoft's global business development strategies that drive growth across the company. This includes leading the evaluation and execution of strategic partnership opportunities, including alliances, venture investments and joint ventures that align with corporate strategy.

"The pace of change in our world is accelerating, and technology-driven experiences that are more connected, interactive and intelligent are the drivers," Young said. "It is great to be joining Microsoft, to help lead this transformation in the way we work and live."

Young holds an A.B. from Princeton University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He serves as a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) and sits on the boards of directors of American Express and Snap Inc.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-names-christopher-young-to-lead-business-development-301170967.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corporation


