Digimarc Drives Exclusive Toy Catalog Content for the Second Year Running

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced that Walmart has activated its seasonal toy catalog with Digimarc for the second year running, making it faster and easier than ever for consumers to purchase gifts and create wish lists for family and friends. The 2020 toy catalog features new exclusive content and scannable access to the Walmart Wonder Lab in addition to Scan & Shop technology consumers can activate via the Walmart app.

Exclusive Content within the Catalog

New for this year, Walmart has added exclusive content to the catalog, accessible via the Walmart app, which incorporates the Digimarc Platform. By scanning select pages or toys, consumers can access exclusive kid-friendly content about their favorite toys.

Scan & Shop powered by Digimarc, is featured in printed catalogs available in Walmart stores nationwide and arriving in customer's mailboxes soon!

Walmart Wonder Lab Scan and Play

The Digimarc Platform enables consumers to access the Walmart Wonder Lab by scanning select toys in the catalog with the Walmart app. Created in partnership with eko, the Walmart Wonder Lab transports kids into a choice-driven experience where kids can unbox, test and play with this holiday season's hottest toys without leaving home.

To initiate the Scan & Shop powered by Digimarc experience, consumers simply open the free Walmart app, select the barcode icon in the search bar and point the camera at the catalog. The Walmart app quickly detects Digimarc and delivers an interactive Scan & Shop experience for shoppers.

"This holiday season, the Digimarc Platform delivers new capabilities, such as direct activation of exclusive content and Walmart Wonder Lab, for Walmart consumers and important consumer insights for company executives," said Bruce Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Digimarc. "We are excited to help Walmart consumers experience more interactive shopping and access to exclusive content this year."

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

