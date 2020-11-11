Globant announces it will achieve carbon neutrality in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the pledge Globant (NYSE: GLOB) made to move to renewable energy in 2020, the company announced today that it will become carbon neutral by the end of 2021. Globant has committed to neutralize its emissions in 2021 by investing in innovative projects and taking its environmental stewardship to the next level.

This new commitment represents Globant's increased focus on fighting the climate crisis as part of its Be Kind initiative, a sustainability program that aims to transform people's lives and make the world a better place.

"As leaders in the digital and cognitive transformation arena, we know that there is a new and better way of doing business. At Globant, we're dedicated to thinking more strategically about creating a more sustainable environment for new generations. The transition to renewable energy and carbon neutrality are part of a long-term strategy that will help us make the planet a better place to live," said Martín Migoya, Globant co-founder and CEO. "We are conscious of our environmental footprint, and we will continue working to reduce it, and to support projects that remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere".

At the beginning of the year, Globant announced the switch of electricity consumption to renewable energy. In addition, the company has been measuring, reducing and reporting its carbon footprint at the corporate level, as well as implementing awareness and recycling programs in its development centers.

The carbon neutrality goal is part of Globant's Be Kind initiative, a call to make the world a better place by transforming people's lives. Be Kind commits Globant and its employees (also known as Globers) to:

Be kind to the planet , by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment.

, by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment. Be kind to your peers , by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate.

, by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate. Be kind to humanity, by working with their customers to create accessible software for everyone.

To learn more about Globant's Be Kind program, visit: https://www.globant.com/be-kind.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive fields to transform organizations forward in every aspect.

We have more than 12,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

