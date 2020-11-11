Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Teams up with Global Superstar Dolly Parton to Give Away Ultimate VIP Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Viewing Experience

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today that it is bringing global superstar Dolly Parton to perform in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® during Cracker Barrel's second-ever appearance – where she will sing the holiday classic "A Holly Jolly Christmas." And to celebrate the occasion, Cracker Barrel is gifting a few lucky fans a unique viewing experience – from the comfort of their own home.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting many holiday traditions this year, Cracker Barrel and Dolly Parton are giving the gift of a new tradition by providing 10 fans – tuning in from home – a VIP Watch Party Package. This exclusive package will include:

A limited-edition pink Cracker Barrel rocking chair, autographed by Dolly;

A copy of Dolly's brand new "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album – her first collection of Christmas tunes in three decades;

And two $100 gift cards, one to Macy's and one to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – perfect for holiday shopping and enjoying a warm, homestyle meal after checking everyone off your list.

Nine winners plus one grand prize winner – who will receive a $250 gift card to Macy's and Cracker Barrel meals for a year (valued at $650) in place of the $100 gift cards – will be selected. To enter for a chance to win Cracker Barrel's VIP Watch Party Package, guests and fans are invited to share their favorite holiday tradition at crackerbarrel.com/vip now through Nov. 17.

"We all find comfort in traditions, especially during the holiday season – and America is yearning for familiar holiday traditions, like the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, now more than ever," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. "It is still important for us to share in the magic of the holiday season with our guests – even from home. The VIP Watch Party Package gives a few lucky fans a chance to experience the nostalgia and holiday cheer that Cracker Barrel and Dolly will bring to this year's Parade in a safe, yet fun and memorable way."

While the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may have a reimagined format this year, Cracker Barrel's handcrafted "Home Sweet Home" float, a giant replication of the timeless American memorabilia found at its stores – including the iconic fireplace, peg game, oil lamp, classic front porch and rocking chairs, will once again take to the streets of Manhattan live from 34th Street. The holiday season is an especially important time for Cracker Barrel and the brand is looking forward to sharing with viewers nationwide the "Home Sweet Home" float in Cracker Barrel's second appearance in the tradition of the Macy's Parade.

"Thanksgiving is our busiest day of the year, when we host guests across the country with our warm hospitality and fill their tables with delicious homestyle cooking," Tate added. "As we all work to re-imagine how we will celebrate the holidays this year, Cracker Barrel is committed to maintaining high safety standards and will be offering convenient options for guests to enjoy a homestyle holiday meal in-store or cozied up at home."

Guests may learn more about how to celebrate Thanksgiving with Cracker Barrel this year by visiting crackerbarrel.com. And viewers can tune into the live broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing nationwide on NBC, Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to Noon, in all time zones – where Cracker Barrel and Dolly Parton will bring a sense of nostalgia, warmth and hospitality to this Turkey Day tradition. To get in the spirit earlier than ever before, guests can also pick up a copy of Dolly's new holiday album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," available now at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide or at crackerbarrel.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Cracker Barrel VIP Watch Party Contest is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States (and the District of Columbia) who are eighteen (18) or older at time of entry. Contest begins November 9, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. EST and ends November 17, 2020, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. For entry methods, prize details, odds and official rules visit crackerbarrel.com/vip. Sponsored by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Void where prohibited.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 144 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy's signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories. For more information on the Macy's Parade please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

