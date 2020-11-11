Lowe's Companies, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) third quarter 2020 earnings press release, you are invited to listen to its conference call via live webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.





What: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast



When: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020



Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lowes.com Click on Quarterly Earnings and then select Third Quarter Earnings Call Webcast



How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on November 18, 2020 through February 23, 2021 by visiting corporate.lowes.com/investors/news-events/events-presentations and clicking on Lowe's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts: Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman Jackie Pardini Hartzell

704-775-3856 704-758-4317

[email protected] [email protected]

