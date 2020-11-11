T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2020

PR Newswire
BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2020
BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.30 trillion as of October 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in October 2020, and $12.3 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2020. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.
The firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2020, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
10/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
436
$
442
$
407
Fixed income, including money market
78
78
74
Multi-asset(b)
193
196
202
707
716
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity
342
344
292
Fixed income, including money market
86
83
74
Multi-asset(b)
165
167
158
593
594
524
Total assets under management
$
1,300
$
1,310
$
1,207
Target date retirement products
$
293
$
297
$
292
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
10/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
577
$
587
$
553
Fixed income, including money market
130
129
130
707
716
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity and blended assets
469
473
412
Fixed income, including money market
124
121
112
593
594
524
Total assets under management
$
1,300
$
1,310
$
1,207
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
