T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2020

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:TROW +1.03%

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.30 trillion as of October 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in October 2020, and $12.3 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2020. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2020, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


10/31/2020


9/30/2020


12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







Equity


$

436



$

442



$

407


Fixed income, including money market


78



78



74


Multi-asset(b)


193



196



202




707



716



683


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
products







Equity


342



344



292


Fixed income, including money market


86



83



74


Multi-asset(b)


165



167



158




593



594



524


Total assets under management


$

1,300



$

1,310



$

1,207


Target date retirement products


$

293



$

297



$

292



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


10/31/2020


9/30/2020


12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







Equity and blended assets


$

577



$

587



$

553


Fixed income, including money market


130



129



130




707



716



683


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
products







Equity and blended assets


469



473



412


Fixed income, including money market


124



121



112




593



594



524


Total assets under management


$

1,300



$

1,310



$

1,207



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-october-2020-301170925.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


