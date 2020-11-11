AAK joins the MISTA innovation platform to further strengthen its capabilities for plant-based foods

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate innovation and drive further growth within the plant-based foods market, AAK AB (publ.) has joined the MISTA innovation platform, based in San Francisco, California, USA.

Established in 2018, MISTA is an initiative that brings together the expertise of larger food and ingredients companies and selected start-ups to optimize ideas, products, people and investments in order to solve current and future challenges within the ever-changing food and beverage industries. The start-ups within the MISTA platform include clean meat, plant-based, biotech, and technology companies.

"Plant-based foods is not just a trend, rather it is rapidly becoming a mainstream lifestyle choice given its growth trajectory", said Niall Sands, President Plant-based Foods at AAK. "Driven by sustainability, nutrition, well-being, and animal welfare concerns, it has also cast light on challenges in the current food system. With our speciality oils & fats knowledge and application expertise, we very much look forward to collaborate with the other MISTA members to respond to the rapidly changing needs of consumers."

"We are excited to welcome AAK as a MISTA member and a key contributor to deliver on our purpose to transform the global food system and meet the needs of the future", said Scott May, Head of MISTA. "With its global presence and focus on sustainability, AAK will have a significant impact on delivering consumer-preferred solutions that require speciality oils & fats for optimal taste, texture and appearance. We look forward to creating an abundant future together, for people and for the planet."

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,900 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

