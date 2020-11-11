Diamond Hill Capital Trims Microsoft, Alphabet Positions

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Microsoft

The firm reduced its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.19%. The trade had an impact of -1.18% on the portfolio.

The well-known tech company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.53 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.49% and return on assets of 16.38% are outperforming 93% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.94 is below the industry median of 2.25.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Alphabet

The Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) position was curbed by 46.5%, impacting the portfolio by -1.10%.

The company, which owns Google and YouTube, has a market cap of $1.18 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.07 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 12.85% are outperforming 75% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 5.02 is above the industry median of 4.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.23% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The firm cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.49%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.04%.

The company, which provides scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, has a market cap of $185 billion and an enterprise value of $199 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.34% and return on assets of 8.15% are outperforming 77% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management with 1.20% of outstanding shares, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Facebook

The firm trimmed its Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) holding by 50.12%, impacting the portfolio by -0.98%.

The social media company has a market cap of $775 billion and an enterprise value of $730 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.91% and return on assets of 18.52% are underperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Abbott

The investment firm reduced its Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) position by 11.56%. The trade had an impact of -0.40% on the portfolio.

The company, which manufactures medical devices, has a market cap of $196 billion and an enterprise value of $210 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.9% and return on assets of 4.96% are outperforming 68% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 1.88

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.40% and PRIMECAP Management with 0.38%.

Axalta

The investment firm reduced its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) position by 87.58%. The trade had an impact of -0.28% on the portfolio.

The company, which manufactures and distributes performance coating and transportation coating systems, has a market cap of $6.60 billion and an enterprise value of $9.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.22% and return on assets of 1.39% are underperforming 66% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.66.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 10% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.59%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

