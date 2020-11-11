WEED Inc. 'SALUTES' our Veterans & Arizona's Historic VOTE

Congratulations: New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota & Mississippi

Fully legal in 15 States , "ALL Fifty States in 50 Months" #LegalizeNow

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ), the holding company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases has continued its pursuit of developing and acquiring intellectual property and trademark rights, along with product development strategies for both domestic and global markets.

"After 50+ years of advocacy, I've lived to see legalization for Natures Healing Plant Cannabis in all its forms" declares WEED's CEO Glenn E. Martin. "With the recent election results, I believe Arizona will be brought to the forefront for potential new therapies, treatments and eventual cures for many diseases, both man & beast, utilizing ‘next' generation cannabis genetics and medical cannabis breakthroughs" Martin continues, "Our veterans served & died for our Freedom, to use cannabis and other natural medicines. Now its Americas time to Honor our VETS with full legalization."

!BEARDOWN AZ - CONGRATULATIONS!

WEED 2020 updates:

Nicole Breen WEED's Sec/Treas. commented; "WEED, Inc. filed for a Regulation A+ offering with S.E.C. on February 11th, 2020 and is anxious to begin its offering, hopefully in the near future . Due to the current pandemic, WEED's national/International projects, studies and Doctors Education programs are currently on hold. I wish to assure our shareholders that we have kept current with all obligations, no personnel have been laid off or terminated". Mrs. Breen continued, "Everyone's safety & security is our utmost concern and priority in making decisions moving forward with product development and international expansion." WEED's management also announced the following additional updates:

2 previously filed litigations in Colorado & Arizona have been successfully defended with both suits being terminated to the benefit of WEED Inc shareholders. There is no current or pending litigation.

WEED's acquisition of the Sugar Hill Golf course in Western New York is on schedule to close Feb 1st. 2021, assuming WEED raises the additional funds for the closing. WEED looks to eventually utilize the property to develop an infused beverages & edibles research division, with hemp/cannabis products planned for the NY marketplace & beyond.

WEED Australia Ltd. has completed its 2017 & 2018 audits from KPMG Australia. This important milestone, as a regulated ASIC company, are essential in moving forward with planned public offerings in 2021. (Fiscal year ends June 30) Year 2019 & 2020 audits are underway. Wildfires & Covid-19 have slowed the process due to restricted air travel.

About WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia

WEED Australia Ltd.'s corporate strategy is to become a leader in cannabis/hemp research and product development. To support this goal WEED Australia Ltd. has assembled a highly qualified team of well-respected Ph.D.'s, scientists, researchers and business experts with the goal of establishing domestic use and export industries for Australians.

About WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. looks to complete Patent & Trademark acquisitions, start human clinical trials once Covid-19 is defeated and WEED Israel can start-up safely again to develop both Pharmaceutical & non-pharmaceutical products for domestic use and International exports.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. was established to build and expand WEED, Inc.'s global presence. In support of WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd., WEED, Inc. had entered into an exclusive license and assignment agreement with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. The agreement was for five patents, technology and know-how relating to formulations for the administration and delivery of cannabinoid compounds has been terminated. These patents were developed by Prof. Elka Touitou at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and will be reviewed once over Covid-19 pandemic & Israeli regulations are clarified.

About Sangre AT, LLC dba Sangre BioSciences.

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre BioSciences"), WEED, Inc.'s wholly owned US subsidiary, is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre BioSciences, please visit www.WEEDincUSA.com

About WEED Hong Kong Limited:

WEED Hong Kong Limited was established April 23rd, 2019 as an International subsidiary of WEED Inc USA. A special purpose holding company for development of our Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights and intellectual Property for company and brands of WEED Inc. on a global basis. Glenn E Martin, Director, President, CEO. Nicole Marie Breen, Director and company Treasurer. Ed Lehman, of Lehman, Le and Xu Corporate Services Limited, is appointed the corporate secretary. Registered office: Lehman, Lee and Xu. Suite 3313, Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. WEED Hong Kong Limited, has maintained its corporate presence but kept dormant due to Covid-19 pandemic.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. (BUDZ) is currently a USA-based fully reporting public company, quoted on the OTCMarkets. (OTCMarkets.com) WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brands.

WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments, therapies and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. and its subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED Inc, please visit: www.WEEDIncUSA.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of WEED, Inc.'s securities, here or abroad, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state or country in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or country.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process, along with control of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact:

Glenn E. Martin

(520) 818-8582

[email protected]

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: