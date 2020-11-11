  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Articles 

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAAP -0.76%


Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 18, after market closes.



Earnings Release


Wednesday, November 18, 2020


Time: After Market Closes



Conference Call


Thursday, November 19, 2020


Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time



Executives


Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer


Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer


Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager



To participate please dial in


1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)


1-412-317-5258 (International)



Webcast [url="]%28click+here%29[/url]



Replay [url="]%28click+here%29+%0A[/url]
Replay Access Code: 10149434



About Corporación América Airports



Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005781/en/


