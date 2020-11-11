CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

, the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 18, after market closes.





Earnings Release





Wednesday, November 18, 2020





Time: After Market Closes









Conference Call





Thursday, November 19, 2020





Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time









Executives





Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer





Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer





Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager









To participate please dial in





1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)





1-412-317-5258 (International)









Webcast [url="]%28click+here%29[/url]









Replay [url="]%28click+here%29+%0A[/url]

Replay Access Code: 10149434







About Corporación América Airports







Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005781/en/