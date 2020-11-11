CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 18, after market closes.
Earnings Release
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager
To participate please dial in
1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5258 (International)
Webcast [url="]%28click+here%29[/url]
Replay [url="]%28click+here%29+%0A[/url]
Replay Access Code: 10149434
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com[/url].
