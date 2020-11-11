NXTC STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure, Inc. â€“ NXTC

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of NextCure, Inc. ( NXTC) (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to NextCure’s November 2019 secondary public offering.



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=nextcure-inc&id=2447 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=nextcure-inc&id=2447

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 20, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NextCure possessed NC318 data that showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses; (2) NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types; (3) the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all); (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

