DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motor Company Partner, Zhejiang Jonway Automobile, Commences Production at New Automotive Assembly Plant and Will Begin Regularly Delivering Vehicles to Imperium Motor Company Moving Forward

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. ( DSGT), and its automotive division Imperium Motors, announced today that Zhejiang Jonway Automobile Co. Ltd (“Jonway”) has initiated production at its new state-of-the-art facility. Imperium Motors has the exclusive distribution rights for Jonway vehicles in North America.

Earlier this year Jonway Automotive completed the purchase of a new assembly plant located in the city of Xuzhou, China. The city is located about halfway between Beijing and Shanghai, China in Jiangsu Province. Xuzhou is one of the largest cities in China and an important gateway to East China.

The new plant is the third major assembly plant for Jonway. All Four Wheel and Three Wheel vehicles will be assembled at this new location. The capacity is over 50,000 vehicles annually running only one shift and can be increased with a second shift.

There are two additional buildings being added and when finished will give them over 1,000,000 square feet of under roof. This ultra-modern plant has Kawasaki welding robots, high capacity plastic injection machinery and cutting edge paint facilities. Jonway plans on introducing several new electric vehicle models during 2021. The facility will produce new vehicles for Imperium Motor Company for delivery in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Caribbean. Jonway is a leading supplier of affordable Electric Vehicles in Asia and Europe and now in North America via their exclusive distribution partner Imperium Motor, a division of DSG Global. Along with assembling new vehicles the facility will also be able to provide Semi Knock Down Kits that can be final assembled in their prospective markets.

Alex Wang, CEO of Jonway stated: “We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new Jonway Jiangsu Plant. This is very important for us and our DSG/Imperium partners to supply the demand of Electric Vehicles worldwide, especially in the vast North American market they serve. We can now extend our ability to produce high quality current and newly designed models at our new facility that is located closer to major component suppliers and transportation lines. This saves time and energy that helps us lessen the impact to the environment that is so critical to all of us.”

“This will allow us to manufacture and deliver Jonway vehicles in an efficient and timely manner. They can now produce vehicles at a sufficient rate to meet our strong demand. Their manufacturing expertise combined with our growing distribution network will quickly establish them as a leader in the North American market. These vehicles will be a large part of the $20 million in revenue Imperium expects during the first half of next year,” said Rick Curtis, President Imperium Motor Company.

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/



About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

