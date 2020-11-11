PTC to Host Virtual Investor Meeting On Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm (ET) via webcast. Senior management will discuss PTC's outlook and will include a question and answer session.

What: PTC Investor Meeting



When: Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at 9:00am (ET)



Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm





The meeting will include management's discussion of PTC's business and outlook, which may include material projections and other forward-looking statements regarding PTC's strategy and financial model, anticipated financial results and growth, the development of PTC's products and markets, and other future events. Please note that statements made in the presentation are as of the date of the meeting and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made or the archived presentation. In addition, any forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com@PTC Blogs

PTC Investor Relations Contacts

Tim Fox

[email protected]

[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-to-host-virtual-investor-meeting-on-tuesday-december-15th-2020-301171159.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.