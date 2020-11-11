BBVA Argentina Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Schedule

PR Newswire
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2020
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 24, after market close.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time: After market close
Conference Call
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (10:00 a.m. EST)
Quiet Period
From Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager
To participate, please dial in:
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here
Contact details:
BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
[email protected]
ir.bbva.com.ar/en/
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with NYSE:BBAR. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:BBAR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:BBAR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:BBAR
About BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.
Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-schedule-301171116.html
SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.