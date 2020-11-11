  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BBVA Argentina Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Schedule

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:BBAR -3.89%

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 24, after market close.

Earnings Release
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time: After market close

Conference Call
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period
From Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager

To participate, please dial in:
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)

Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here

Contact details:
BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
[email protected]
ir.bbva.com.ar/en/

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-schedule-301171116.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.


