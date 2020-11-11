Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) CEO James Warren Huff Sold $14.3 million of Shares

CEO of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Warren Huff (insider trades) sold 81,657 shares of RETA on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $175.01 a share. The total sale was $14.3 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates to address rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $6.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.97 with and P/S ratio of 698.72. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of RETA stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $175.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Research Officer Colin John Meyer sold 25,000 shares of RETA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $175. The price of the stock has increased by 3.41% since.

Director William D. Jr. Mcclellan sold 4,000 shares of RETA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $150.01. The price of the stock has increased by 20.64% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Dawn Carter Bir sold 60,000 shares of RETA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $162.51. The price of the stock has increased by 11.36% since.

