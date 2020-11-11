Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 19, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time, the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer will discuss ALGM’s results.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:
What: Allegro MicroSystems’ 2Q Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 9562657
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c23x96vz
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.
Contact: Katherine Blye
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
[email protected]