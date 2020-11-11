  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ShotSpotter Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

November 11, 2020 | About: SSTI +2.35%

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), the leader in acoustic gunshot detection and precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during November 2020:

ROTH Capital Technology Virtual Event
Holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 12

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Holding one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 17

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ShotSpotter’s IR team at [email protected].

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter ( SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make communities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Connect (previously known as ShotSpotter Missions™) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and helps to improve officer accountability and deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:
Mary Hentges, Interim CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
[email protected]

