Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Wolfe Research's 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:BMY -1.7%


[url="]Bristol+Myers+Squibb[/url] (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. [url="]Giovanni+Caforio[/url], M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will answer questions about the company at 9:15 a.m. EST.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com[/url]. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.



About Bristol Myers Squibb



Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at [url="]BMS.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].



