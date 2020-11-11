Glaukos Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences











Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 (one-on-one and group meetings only)







Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PST







Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (a pre-recorded fireside chat presentation will be available for viewing beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020; management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020)







Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:A live and archived webcast for these event, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.glaukos.com[/url].Glaukos ([url="]www.glaukos.com[/url]) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012, its next-generationdevice in the United States in September 2018 and most recently, itsdevice in the United States in October 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

