  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

GoodRx to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:GDRX +1.49%


[url="]GoodRx+Holdings+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:





  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:15am PT




  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, December 3, at 9:50am PT




  • UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8, at 11:50am PT




  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 10, at 10:00am PT




Live webcasts of each presentation and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.goodrx.com%2F[/url]. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.



About GoodRx



GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $20 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005736/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)