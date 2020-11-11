PhaseBio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18th





[url="]PhaseBio+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan P. Mow will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. EST.







The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url]. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.







About PhaseBio







[url="]PhaseBio+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio’s proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, including pemziviptadil, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.







PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA, and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url].





