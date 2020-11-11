  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cadence's John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

November 11, 2020


Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS):



WHO:


John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish Modi, senior vice president, Marketing and Business Development, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).



WHAT:


Mr. Wall and Mr. Modi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on November 18, 2020.



WHEN:


The talk will be available live by webcast at 3:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, January 1, 2021.



WHERE:


The webcast will be available online at [url="]cadence.com%2Fcadence%2Finvestor_relations[/url].



About Cadence



Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at [url="]cadence.com[/url].



© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at [url="]www.cadence.com%2Fgo%2Ftrademarks[/url] are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005843/en/


