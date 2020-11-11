  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WEX Inc. to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

November 11, 2020


[url="]WEX+Inc.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 12:45 PM EST (9:45 AM PST).



A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.wexinc.com[/url], or through the following address: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fcitifintech%2Fwex-inc-november-2020[/url].



For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.



About WEX Inc.



Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit [url="]www.wexinc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005080/en/


