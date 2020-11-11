Leading Independent Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Virtusa Stockholders Vote "FOR" the Transaction with Baring Private Equity Asia





Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) announced today that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), have each recommended that Virtusa stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger transaction (the “Transaction”) under which funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”) will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Virtusa for $51.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.







The Transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, is subject to the approval of Virtusa’s stockholders, customary regulatory requirements, including approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and customary closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.







Special Meeting







A special meeting of stockholders of Virtusa Corporation (the “Meeting”) to consider and vote upon the Transaction, will be held virtually on November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Eastern Time, at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cesonlineservices.com%2Fvrtu20_vm[/url]. The Virtusa Board recommends that Virtusa’s stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the pending merger with funds affiliated with BPEA in advance of the Meeting. The Company encourages stockholders to submit their proxy as soon as possible, whether over the Internet, by telephone or by mail. Further details on how to vote and the requirements with respect to attending the Meeting virtually are contained in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and mailed to stockholders of record on October 20, 2020.







About Virtusa







Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.







Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.







About BPEA







Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is one of the largest and most established private alternative investment firms in Asia, with assets under management of approximately US$20 billion. The firm runs a private equity investment program, sponsoring buyouts and providing growth capital to companies for expansion or acquisitions with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, as well as investing in companies globally that can benefit from further expansion into the Asia Pacific region. BPEA also manages dedicated funds focused on private real estate and private credit. The firm has a 23-year history and over 190 employees located across offices in Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the US. BPEA currently has over 40 portfolio companies active across Asia with a total of 224,000 employees and sales of approximately US$39 billion.







For more information, please visit [url="]www.bpeasia.com[/url]







