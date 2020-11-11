GMS to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 Eastern Time.The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.gms.com[/url]. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 260 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.For more information about GMS, please visit [url="]www.gms.com[/url].

