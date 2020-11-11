  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:SMSI +7.14%


Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.



Company:



Smith Micro Software, Inc.



Headquarters Address:









5800 Corporate Drive


Pittsburgh, PA 15237



Main Telephone:



+1 412-837-5300



Website:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithmicro.com%2F[/url]



Ticker:



(NASDAQ: SMSI)



Type of Organization:



Public


IRPR



Industry:



Software



Key Executives:















Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.


CFO: Timothy Huffmyer


VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman



Investor Relations







Contact:





Phone:





Email:



Charles Messman


+1 949-362-2306


[email protected]











Financial Reporting







Contact:





Phone:





Email:



Jennifer Ganoe


+1 412-837-5331


[email protected]











Public Relations







Contact:





Phone:





Email:



Paula Yurkovich


+1 412-837-5393


[email protected]











Social Media







Twitter:



[url="]%40smithmicro[/url]



Cashtag:



$SMSI





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005904/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)