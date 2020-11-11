Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.





Company:







Smith Micro Software, Inc.







Headquarters Address:



















5800 Corporate Drive





Pittsburgh, PA 15237







Main Telephone:







+1 412-837-5300







Website:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithmicro.com%2F[/url]







Ticker:







(NASDAQ: SMSI)







Type of Organization:







Public





IRPR







Industry:







Software







Key Executives:































Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.





CFO: Timothy Huffmyer





VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman







Investor Relations















Contact:











Phone:











Email:







Charles Messman





+1 949-362-2306





[email protected]























Financial Reporting















Contact:











Phone:











Email:







Jennifer Ganoe





+1 412-837-5331





[email protected]























Public Relations















Contact:











Phone:











Email:







Paula Yurkovich





+1 412-837-5393





[email protected]























Social Media















Twitter:







[url="]%40smithmicro[/url]







Cashtag:







$SMSI





Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005904/en/