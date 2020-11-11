  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

November 11, 2020

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. ( KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on December 11, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
[email protected]

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

