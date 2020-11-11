  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atmos Energy Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

November 11, 2020



Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase on the company’s common stock to $0.625 cents per share. The Fiscal 2021 indicated annual dividend is $2.50. The Fiscal 2020 annual dividend was $2.30.



The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. This is the company’s 148th consecutive quarterly dividend.



Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.atmosenergy.com[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].

