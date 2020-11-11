The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Verb Technology Company, Inc. – VERB

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Central District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of common stock of Verb Technology Corporation, Inc. ( VERB):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED VERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, INC. (“VERB”) COMMON STOCK FROM JANUARY 3, 2018 THROUGH MAY 2, 2018, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that a hearing will be held on February 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Honorable George H. Wu, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, First Street Federal Courthouse, 350 W. First Street, Courtroom 9D, 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90012, or by telephonic or videoconference means as directed by the Court, for the purpose of determining:

(1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $640,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to 25% of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $25,000, and an award of no more than $1,000 to Plaintiffs, should be approved; and

(4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 17, 2020 (“Stipulation”).

If you purchased Verb common stock during the period from January 3, 2018 through May 2, 2018, inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Verb common stock. If you have not received a postcard providing instructions for receiving a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Verb Technology Company, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; [email protected], or going to the website, www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim to the Claims Administrator, postmarked no later than February 4, 2021, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion in the manner and form explained in the Notice to the Claims Administrator so that it is received no later than January 28, 2021. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the Notice and received no later than January 28, 2021, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Central District of California

First Street Federal Courthouse

350 W. First Street, Suite 4311

Los Angeles, CA 90012

LEAD COUNSEL:

Jacob A. Goldberg

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS

Steven M. Schatz

Catherine E. Moreno

WILSON SONSINI GOODRICH & ROSATI, P.C.

650 Page Mill Road

Palo Alto, CA 94304

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Jacob A. Goldberg

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Tel.: 215-600-2817

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.