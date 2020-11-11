  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Resonant to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit

November 11, 2020 | About: RESN -0.42%

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. ( RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place November 16-18, 2020.

George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38523

A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Company’s investor relations contact or your Investor Summit Group representative.

About Resonant Inc.
Resonant ( RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology
Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
[email protected]

