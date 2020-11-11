  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Alector to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 11, 2020 | About: ALEC -1.95%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. ( ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Sabah Oney, Ph.D., chief business officer of Alector, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts
Media:
Erica Jefferson
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Alector, Inc.
301-928-4650
[email protected]

1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
[email protected]

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
[email protected]

