SenesTech Restructures Board for Commercial Growth

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced that it has elected three new directors to its Board of Directors, in a move to position the Board to best support the commercial growth of ContraPest®, SenesTech's lead fertility control product.

"All three have unique and complementary skills to best support SenesTech in its current commercial growth strategies," said Dr. Jamie Bechtel, SenesTech's Chair.

Phil Grandinetti, III, is Founder and Chief Customer Officer for WITHit, a growth leader in Wearable Tech Accessories, with prior executive sales experience at GSM Products and LightWedge. Mr. Grandinetti brings a deep background in the commercialization of innovative consumer products and a track record of leading exponential growth.

K.C. Kavanagh is the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Communications Officer at Bacardi Limited with prior executive communications experience at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. Ms. Kavanagh has particular expertise in strategic communications including corporate, brand and product messaging, taking complex messages and making them understandable and exciting.

Jake Leach is the Chief Technology Officer at Dexcom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring technology, and known for pairing novel technology with an exceptional user experience. This pairing of technology and user experience is expected to have direct relevance to the commercial development of ContraPest.

In addition, the Company announced that Dr. Julie Williams will be stepping down as a Director, but will remain as Director Emeritus with Board observer rights, to provide essential continuity in this board transition.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

