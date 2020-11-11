  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Synopsys Acquires In-chip Monitoring Solutions Leader Moortec

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:SNPS +2.54%

Acquisition Expands Silicon Lifecycle Management Platform to Include Critical PVT Sensor Data for Greater Chip and System Optimizations

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Moortec, a leading provider of in-chip monitoring technology specializing in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors. The Moortec sensors provide a key component to Synopsys' new Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform. Data from these environmental sensors is critical to properly understanding chip performance activity and will enable the SLM platform's analytics engines to drive more detailed and precise optimizations at each stage of the semiconductor lifecycle, starting with design implementation, and progressing through manufacturing, production test, bring-up and culminating with in-field operation.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.

"We continue to deliver on our roadmap of innovation to provide silicon lifecycle optimization solutions that address the evolving needs of the dynamic semiconductor industry," said Sassine Ghazi, chief operating officer of Synopsys. "This acquisition accelerates the expansion of our SLM platform by providing our customers with a comprehensive data-analytics-driven solution for devices at the most advanced process nodes."

In-chip monitoring is now a necessity at advanced process nodes as it enables mission critical management of increasingly variable physical and functional conditions in real-time, thereby increasing performance and reliability. Moortec brings to Synopsys the industry's most advanced and comprehensive range of in-chip PVT sensors and control subsystems. Moortec's technology has been adopted by many of the world's largest fabless and IDM companies, and has been used on hundreds of chip designs on all popular process nodes down to 5nm.

The integration of Moortec's sensor technology into the Synopsys SLM platform adds a new dimension of value. In addition to providing real-time in-chip feedback, data from these sensors will now be extracted and fed to the platform's analytics engines. The environmental data provided by these sensors is an essential part of fully understanding complex activities within the chip. Combining this information with data from other structural and functional monitors provide the rich data needed to derive the greatest optimizations throughout the lifecycle.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Lisa Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-acquires-in-chip-monitoring-solutions-leader-moortec-301171313.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)