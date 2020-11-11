Lilly Announces Webcast to Provide an Overview of Tirzepatide Phase 3 clinical program

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will conduct a webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 to provide an overview of the tirzepatide Phase 3 type 2 diabetes clinical trial program in preparation for five future Phase 3 top-line data disclosures. The webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will review the trial designs and expected timing of the multiple readouts for the tirzepatide program.

Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

