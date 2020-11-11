  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lilly Announces Webcast to Provide an Overview of Tirzepatide Phase 3 clinical program

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:LLY -1.23%

Webcast will not include results from any Phase 3 clinical trials

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will conduct a webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 to provide an overview of the tirzepatide Phase 3 type 2 diabetes clinical trial program in preparation for five future Phase 3 top-line data disclosures. The webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will review the trial designs and expected timing of the multiple readouts for the tirzepatide program.

Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com. F-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of research and development. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:
Mark Taylor; [email protected]; (317) 276-5795 (Media)
Kevin Hern; [email protected]; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-announces-webcast-to-provide-an-overview-of-tirzepatide-phase-3-clinical-program-301171326.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)