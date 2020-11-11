Benefitfocus Opens Registration for One Place® 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today opens registration for its annual benefits technology and business conference, One Place® 2021. Held annually since 2011, One Place will celebrate its tenth year, having emerged as a leading forum in the employee benefits industry for the exchange of best practices and technology trends. It consistently attracts benefits practitioners who share insights for successfully controlling health care costs, attracting and retaining top talent through the progressive use of benefits, and making the business of benefits administration easier for everyone involved.

The 2021 conference will be conducted as a virtual event, March 2-3, 2021, with a digital format designed to enhance the attendee experience and create group and individual connections with industry experts.

"2020 has been a pivotal year for corporations, health plans and the American workforce. Faced with tightening budgets and the need to find new and better ways to engage with remote workers, even improving how employee benefits are managed and delivered, is more critical than ever," said Steve Swad, president and CEO of Benefitfocus. "The challenges across the board make One Place more important than ever. We're excited to come together virtually with benefits and health care leaders to discuss the challenges they face, the innovations that will help them respond and transform, and how Benefitfocus is simplifying everything about benefits with better technology solutions and data insights."

One Place 2021

One Place is Benefitfocus' annual customer conference that connects the entire benefits ecosystem to discuss industry dynamics and explore solutions that will shape the future. Employers, health plans, brokers and benefits suppliers from across the country will come together virtually for two days of collaboration, networking and inspiration.

General sessions each day will examine the trends impacting the industry. Conference sessions will address pandemic-era benefits challenges and how to address them as an interconnected community of customers, businesses, brokers, health plans and benefits suppliers.

The information presented at One Place 2021 matches the diversity of the benefits ecosystem. Breakout sessions will engage participants through panel discussions, product deep-dives, case studies and more.

Networking with peers and partners has never been more important, or more challenging. One Place 2021 will provide opportunities to expand networks through small-group roundtable discussions or 1:1 sessions with Benefitfocus product experts and sponsors.

Connect with Benefitfocus

To register for One Place 2021, click here.

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include:the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The views expressed by non-Benefitfocus employees as speakers in presentations made at One Place events are those of the speaker and not, necessarily, of Benefitfocus. Presentations at One Place events, or the presence of vendors or sponsorships at One Place events, does not constitute an endorsement of the vendor or speaker's views, products or services and are provided for educational purposes only.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-opens-registration-for-one-place-2021-301171318.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.