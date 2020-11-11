Belanger's Cube Soft-Touch In-Bay Automatic Wash System Wins CSP Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belanger, part of OPW and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is proud to announce its Cube® Soft-Touch In-Bay Automatic Wash System has been named the winner in the Car Wash/Forecourt category of CSP magazine's 17th Annual Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest. The winners of the contest, which honors the convenience store industry's most successful product launches from the past year, are chosen via an online poll of c-store retailers.

"We were incredibly excited to learn that our Cube vehicle wash system was voted by c-store retailers as the winner of CSP's contest," said Gary Campbell, VP & General Manager, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. "We know our vehicle wash customers look for an in-bay automatic wash system that provides high-quality washes and a pleasant wash experience for the user, while doing so reliably, cost-effectively, and safely. The Cube checks every one of those boxes."

In addition to providing a cleaner vehicle, the Cube is more operator friendly. The Cube utilizes slow-spinning friction wheels and Belanger's ShineMitt foam media to reduce noise levels and thoroughly clean the vehicle with gentle brush passes. The Cube also features a host of "smart" technology systems, allowing it to be precise, intuitive and flexible while providing the best possible cleaning result for each customer.

The Cube also offers remote access capabilities, patented LED-enhanced wheels and spray arms that cycle through six colors to provide Active Site Marketing™, and an innovative scissor-arm top wheel that precisely lowers to the vehicle and covers more area along the front, top and rear of the vehicle. The Cube's LED lights also provide navigational assistance to move customers in and out of the bay quickly, increasing throughput.

To learn more about the Cube Soft-Touch In-Bay Automatic Wash System from Belanger, please visit opwglobal.com/belanger.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling, fluid-handling and car wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and underground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, railcar valves and equipment, and car wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

