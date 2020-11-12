  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Julie Young
Articles (1516) 

US Indexes Close Mostly Higher Wednesday

Nasdaq gains 2.01%

November 12, 2020 | About: PFE -2.27% VRM -9.14% LMND -1.08% COTY -3.02% NWSA -2.24% QCOM -0.95% LE -3.27% UPWK -0.32%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,397.63 on Wednesday with a loss of 23.29 points or -0.08%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,572.66 for a gain of 27.13 points or 0.77%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,786.43 for a gain of 232.57 points or 2.01%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.45 for a loss of 1.35 points or -5.44%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed mostly higher on Wednesday with some slower activity due to the Veterans Day holiday. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) reached a deal to provide their vaccine in Europe. In the U.S., announcements suggest the Pfizer vaccine could potentially be vetted by regulators within weeks.

On the earnings calendar:

  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM): Revenue of $323 million decreased -5.1% year over year and beat estimates by $11.77 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beat estimates by $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beat estimates by $0.07.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND): Revenue of $17.8 million decreased -6.3% year over year and beat estimates by $3.07 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beat estimates by $0.08.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,736.94 for a loss of 0.074 points or -0.0043%. The S&P 600 closed at 989.44 for a loss of 6.56 points or -0.66%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,047.48 for a gain of 101.47 points or 0.85%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8007.25 for a loss of 116.15 points or -1.43%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,106.37 for a loss of 2.04 points or -0.097%; the S&P 100 at 1,640.63 for a gain of 17.63 points or 1.09%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,892.93 for a gain of 268.64 points or 2.31%; the Russell 3000 at 2,105.15 for a gain of 16.28 points or 0.78%; the Russell 1000 at 1,993.93 for a gain of 16.42 points or 0.83%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,785.57 for a gain of 287.28 points or 0.79%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 655.69 for a loss of 5.67 points or -0.86%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Comments

