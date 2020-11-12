Logitech Increases Use of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic At Scale

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI), an award-winning design company and maker of cloud peripheral products, today announced its commitment to incorporating post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) into its products at scale in an effort to reduce its carbon impact and increase circularity of consumer products. In a little over a year, the Company’s largest product portfolio will include PCR in more than 50 percent of its mice and keyboards, and will provide full transparency on the amount of PCR in each product to drive industry innovation and greater adoption of recycled plastic.





Over the last three years, Logitech has focused on increasingly moving to PCR plastic across its most popular product lines as part of its Design for Sustainability efforts. Since the launch of the PCR program, the Company will have shipped more than 50 million devices made with PCR plastic by the end of next year. Some products containing PCR plastic include the top-selling Logitech [url="]K120[/url] and [url="]K400[/url] keyboards, [url="]C390[/url] webcam, [url="]M100[/url] and [url="]M190[/url] mice, and the [url="]UE+HYPERBOOM[/url]. Logitech’s latest product made with PCR plastic is the new [url="]ERGO+M575[/url] mouse, which started with a design goal of maximizing the use of PCR plastic in the black, graphite and off-white model.







To drive carbon reduction at an even greater scale, Logitech is focusing on utilizing PCR plastic in products that account forthe most units sold globally. The Company is committing that by the end of 2021, more than 50 percent of the mice and keyboard produced in Logitech’s Creativity and Productivity portfolio, the Company’s largest portfolio, will be made with PCR plastic - eliminating an estimated 7,100 tons of virgin plastic and 11,000 tons of carbon per year.







“We are on a journey to design products for the future. The top area where we can make a significant and long-term impact to reduce carbon is by applying our design for sustainability principles across the product development process,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Global Head of Operations and Sustainability at Logitech. “Since plastic is one of the most used materials at Logitech, we’re investing in the circular economy by recycling and reusing consumer products to push the limits of what is currently possible for recycled plastic.”







Increased Transparency







Starting with the ERGO M575, each product’s PCR content will be validated by independent, third-party experts and transparently shared on the Company’s [url="]website[/url]. The percentage of recycled plastic in each product will vary depending on the type, color and material make up of a product. The percent of a product’s plastic parts made of PCR currently range from 80% PCR content to no less than 20% for the technically complex lighter color products. Logitech’s design goal is to continue to maximize the percentage of recycled content in each product.







“We congratulate Logitech's commitment to transparency and third-party certification of post-consumer recycled plastic,” said Nicole Muñoz, Vice President of Environmental Certification Services at [url="]SCS+Global+Services[/url]. “Logitech's focus on circularity and the incorporation of recycled content into their products demonstrates leadership in the consumer electronics industry.”







Innovation







Logitech is working with plastic suppliers to design new and stronger resins in a range of new colors, expanding on what is possible today. New resins will be used in Logitech products to give consumers more color options without compromising on product quality, while also being made available to other companies in an effort to help reduce the consumer electronics industry’s carbon impact.







Beyond recycled plastics, Logitech is working with external partners to develop a roadmap of sustainable materials for the future, as well as sustainable packaging advancements, ongoing innovation on making lower impact electronic devices and continuing to drive renewable electricity programs.







To learn more about Logitech’s Designing for Sustainability and [url="]Recycled+Plastic[/url] efforts, please visit [url="]www.logitech.com%2Fsustainability[/url].







