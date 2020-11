Evotec SE Reports Results For the First Nine Months 2020 and Provides Corporate Update

MULTIPLE NEW & EXTENDED DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCES; VERY GOOD PROGRESS IN CO-OWNED PIPELINE

INCREASING MOMENTUM DESPITE DIFFICULT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 CONFIRMED; CAPACITY EXPANSION ON TRACK FOR SWIFT START TO 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Group revenues: 12% increase to € 360.4 m (9M 2019: € 321.4 m)

Significant like-for-like base revenue growth (adjusted for portfolio and FX) up 19%

Robust revenue growth in both segments: Total EVT Execute revenues up 14% to € 352.7 m (9M 2019: € 308.1 m); EVT Innovate revenues up 21% to € 74.7 m (9M 2019: € 61.8 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA of € 76.9 m (9M 2019: € 93.2 m) with good momentum in Q3

Expanded investment in R&D with expenses of € 46.1 m (9M 2019: € 41.3 m); significant increase in unpartnered R&D of 30% to € 33.4 m (9M 2019: € 25.7 m)

No material impact of COVID-19 pandemic on overall financial and strategic development so far; slight delays in the conclusion of contracts and milestone achievements

Multiple new and extended drug discovery and development agreements

Just - Evotec Biologics on track for success

Strategic alliance with Novo Nordisk to develop novel therapies for kidney diseases

Access to QUOD biobank to expand patient database into liver disease

Further milestone achieved in neurodegeneration alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb

Expanded collaboration with Centogene into Gaucher disease

Good progress in collaboration asset with Bayer - two clinical Phase II studies with P2X3 antagonist BAY1817080/ Eliapixant were initiated by Bayer in September/October (for one study patient recruitment started after period-end)

Important COVID-19 pandemic-related alliances with US DOD (Department of Defence) and grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (after period-end)

Acquisition of the assets (mainly land and buildings) and takeover of staff from "Biopark by Sanofi SAS", now "Campus Curie Toulouse", making Evotec the full owner of the Toulouse (France) site

Continued expansion of infrastructure to support future growth in Abingdon (UK) and Göttingen (GER)

Mubadala Investment Company becomes strategic shareholder and Novo Holdings A/S reinforces its commitment, together investing € 250 m through a capital increase (after period-end)

Renewal of contract with CEO Dr Werner Lanthaler for five years until 05 March 2026 (after period-end)

Unchanged business outlook compared to half-year report 2020, taking into account currently visible COVID-19 effects

Group revenues from contracts with customers expected to range from € 440 - 480 m (2019: € 446.4 m)

"Unpartnered Group R&D" expenses of approx. € 45 m (2019: € 37.5 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of € 100 - 120 m (2019: € 123.1 m)





In T€

EVT

Execute

EVT

Innovate

Intersegment Eliminations



Transition4) Evotec Group

9M 2020 Evotec Group

9M 2019 External revenues1) 269,860 74,692 - 15,862 360,414 321,362 Intersegment revenues 82,802 - (82,802) - - - Costs of revenues (262,154) (68,668) 75,459 (15,862) (271.225) (222,553) Gross profit 90,508 6,024 (7,343) - 89,189 98,809 Gross margin in % 25.7 8.1 - - 24.7 30.7 R&D expenses2) (3,589) (49,831) 7,343 - (46,077) (41,285) SG&A expenses (47,402) (10,730) - - (58,132) (46,230) Impairments of intangible assets and goodwill - - - - - (11,919) Other operating

income (expenses), net 13,661 36,645 - - 50,306 47,050 Operating result 53,178 (17,892) - - 35,286 46,425 Adjusted EBITDA3) 92,303 (15,361) - - 76,942 93,216

