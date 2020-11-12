  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska signs additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for about USD 198 M, about SEK 1.7 billion

November 12, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0% OTCPK:SKSBF +0.63% FRA:SKNB +2.58% STU:SKNB -0.58%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA. The contract is a joint venture with Skanska Balfour Beatty, and is worth USD 395 M. Skanska's part is worth about USD 198 M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Yena Williams
Communications Director, Skanska USA
tel +1-213-514-2918

Olof Rundgren
Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB
tel +46 (0)10-448-67-94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contracts-for-office-improvements-in-western-usa-for-about-usd-198-m--about,c3235529

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3235529/1333884.pdf

20201112 US office improvements

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contracts-for-office-improvements-in-western-usa-for-about-usd-198-m-about-sek-1-7-billion-301171604.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)